'Serious example' of intimidation after turning up late at his ex's home

She was in bed at her Corowa home with her two little girls asleep in a back room when someone repeatedly knocked on the front door.
Next came the rapping on her window. It was just before 10pm on January 15.
"I just want to talk," came the voice, which she immediately recognised as that of her ex-partner, Aaron Vonarx.
"You're scaring me," she called back.
A short time later, Albury Local Court has been told, the woman was standing in her bedroom where she saw Vonarx walking into her house.
He then said words to the effect of: "This could have all been avoided if you'd just talked to me".
Vonarx walked back out the front door. The victim, the court was told, in a Director of Public Prosecutions outline of the case, then noticed damage to the door.
"It is accepted that this damage was caused by the offender," the agreed facts stated.
Vonarx got into his car and drove away. That alone had him breaking the law, as his licence was disqualified.
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys was told Vonarx was arrested the following day at his home in Redlands Road, Corowa.
He declined to be interviewed. But then he made an admission, of sorts.
"You know what I did and I know what I did, I'm not going to lie about it," he told police.
Vonarx, 35, pleaded guilty to charges of stalking or intimidation, intentionally destroy or damage property and a repeat offence of driving while disqualified.
Ms Humphreys pointed out how Vonarx was already serving two community correction orders at the time he committed the offences.
"And this is a serious example of intimidation," she said.
Ms Humphreys jailed Vonarx for six months, to be served in the community by way of an intensive corrections order.
He will be subject to an 8pm to 7am curfew, must abstain from illicit drugs and alcohol and has to complete the men's behavioural change program.
Vonarx was placed on a 12-month community corrections order on the property damage charge, with a six-month licence ban imposed for driving while disqualified.
