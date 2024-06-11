Police say steps taken to address major staffing problems in North East

Police say they are working on staffing issues in the North East amid revelations nearly 10,000 shifts went unworked last financial year and baseline service levels frequently weren't met.
A Fair Work Commission case involving police in the wider Wodonga and Wangaratta regions shows "critical performance benchmarks are not being met" as officers take sick and unplanned leave and staff vacancies sit unfilled.
Data shows there were 298 occasions when baseline staffing levels in the region weren't met in 2023.
Documents show the Wodonga Highway Patrol has been heavily understaffed for years and the wider force was struggling with recruitment.
Superintendent Joy Arbuthnot said the region was one of the most "capacity-challenged" in the state.
In March, Member for Benambra Bill Tilley asked Police Minister Anthony Carbines several questions in parliament, including about the present staffing levels at Wodonga, the number of staff on extended sick leave of absences, and if shortages were being filled by short-time placements.
Mr Tilley is still awaiting an answer.
Acting Superintendent Ashley Mason said there had been reductions in unplanned leave taken in the region since last year, and that WorkCover and mental injury claims had more than halved.
"As a result, Victoria Police is better placed to roster available resources in Wodonga and Wangaratta police service areas to maintain community safety," he said.
"However, there are still times where unplanned leave, particularly on short notice, can impact rosters.
"When this happens, Victoria Police always prioritises community safety, with community patrols maintained.
"This means there are always police units on the road to prevent crime and respond to unfolding incidents"
Acting Superintendent Mason said three new police positions had been allocated in Wodonga, one in Wangaratta, two in Corryong, four in Cobram and three in Numurkah.
"The wellbeing of members is our number one priority, with mental health clinicians, career advisers and support services in place to protect mental wellbeing and also get members back to work," he said.
