Search of hidden boat compartment finds illegal fish haul from Lake Hume

A search of a hidden compartment in a boat revealed an illegal haul of fish taken from Lake Hume.
Fisheries officers searched Quan Thanh Tran and Hoang Minh Cao's Quintrex after the pair finished fishing for the day on October 24 last year.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard the vessel returned to the Drummond Road boat ramp at Talgarno about 8pm.
The court heard the Melbourne pair were asked to produce their haul and showed 10 large yellowbelly.
The pair were each allowed to catch five of the fish - also known as golden perch - and further produced two redfin.
While that haul was within limits, fisheries officers were suspicious, having had previous dealings with Cao, and conducted a thorough check of the vessel.
A secured section of the boat was unscrewed and contained a further 12 yellowbelly.
Tran was the master of the boat - which belonged to his son - and admitted to hiding the fish.
The boat, fish, and related items including rods, reels and nets were seized.
Tran admitted to several charges in Wodonga court on Tuesday, June 11.
The court heard the 65-year-old father-of-three had no priors and was embarrassed to be in court.
Lawyer Marcel White said he was of good character, but a Victorian Fisheries Authority prosecutor said the offending was aggravated due to there being planning involved.
While the case involved double the bag limit being being taken, the court heard none of the fish were undersized and it wasn't the most serious example of such offending.
Tran had intended to cook the fish for his family members.
He was ordered to pay $850 to the court fund, which will be donated to charity.
While the boat will be returned, the 65-year-old won't get his fishing gear back.
Cao's matter was also listed in court on Tuesday.
His case was adjourned to July 23.
A Victorian Fisheries Authority statement following the October fish seizure noted two properties in Melbourne were searched after the intercept.
More than 200 abalone were seized at one property, along with a four-wheel-drive.
