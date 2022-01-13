community,

Mount Beauty's links with volunteerism, traditional owner groups and the Kiewa hydroelectric scheme have been represented in public murals. Alpine Council appointed Melbourne artist Mike Makatron to complete the project, supported by bushfire recovery funding. Works started on January 4 and continued throughout the wet weather, wrapping up on Monday. Makatron, a regular visitor to the region, spoke with locals and consulted records to create the murals - the largest being on the wall of the auditorium coming into town. "It's next to the Visitor and Information Centre which features a very old painting about the Kiewa Hydro, so the location was fitting for a refresher," he said. "I used various photos from the Kiewa Valley Historical Society to produce a composite design that would pay tribute to this important feature, but without looking overbearingly industrial. "The wall at the rear of the library is in honour of the hard-working volunteers of the Kiewa Valley. "There were too many organisations to list, but of course the SES is front of mind at the moment with the adverse weather we have been getting, and any front-line volunteers dealing with COVID also deserve all the acknowledgement they can get." Four traditional owner groups were approached for their input into the Hollonds Street toilet block mural and the Dhudhuroa Waywurru People responded. Makatron said there were important discussions involving the council, stakeholders and Artbox, who managed the project. "It's easy to swoop in and produce a work that's all about me and my worldview, but these projects are all about giving lasting ownership to the people who will live with the work," he said. "Sadly, everyone has a story to tell about how bushfires has impacted them. "In more than one way, these traumatic experiences are opportunities for regrowth and resetting values. IN OTHER NEWS: "For me, bushfires are also part of the bigger picture of our relationship with nature - I focus on the natural world in all my work, inciting people to see past the concrete jungle and appreciate our fragile heritage." Makatron has exhibited in Australia and overseas and Alpine mayor Sarah Nicholas said having an artist with such experience create work in the shire was exciting.

