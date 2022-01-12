coronavirus,

UPDATE: Wodonga has recorded 65 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. In Indigo, 20 new cases were recorded as well as 43 in Wangaratta, 42 in Alpine and one in Towong. PREVIOUSLY: More than 600 cases of COVID have been recorded in the Riverina region. On Wednesday, NSW Health revealed 681 cases have been recorded in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday. IN OTHER NEWS: The MLHD covers Albury, Wagga and the wider Riverina region. A detailed breakdown of case locations is not available. Yesterday just 269 cases were recorded in the MLHD catchment area.

