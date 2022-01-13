Man leaves mate on roadside after stealing his car during lift

news, court-and-crime,

A car thief who left his friend on the side of the road after driving off in his car has been released from custody. Albury man Glenn Andrew Bullard had accepted a lift from his mate, with the pair planning to drive from Melbourne to Queensland on February 4 last year. Things turned sour near West Wyalong when Bullard, who also took his dog along for the trip, became hungry and agitated. When his friend pulled over his Subaru and got out at a truck stop about 9.40pm, Bullard slid into the driver's seat. The man tried to stop him leaving but the 50-year-old left him on the side of the road as he drove towards the Mid-Western Highway. In a further blow, the car contained the victim's phone and property including clothes. IN OTHER NEWS: He raised the alarm at the town's police station after making his way there about nine hours later. Police managed to track the victim's phone to Parkes and the Albury man was arrested on a bench about 10.50am. The 50-year-old had ice and marijuana on him. After being released over the theft on February 9 last year, Bullard quickly stole another car which had keys left in it. He was clocked at 125km/h at Temora and he was caught with a knife. "I noticed the keys in the vehicle, I jumped in it and took off," he said. He again came to police attention while driving on Duffy Street in North Albury on Boxing Day, with police spotting warrants over the previous offending and taking him into custody. Bullard tested positive to ice and may face further charges. Albury magistrate Sally McLaughlin said it was of "grave concern" Bullard stole a second car a short time after the first theft. "When you are not using illicit substances you are leading a law abiding life ... clearly you will need continued help," she said. Ms McLaughlin said he had good prospects of rehabilitation if drug free and imposed a seven month community corrections order. The Randle Crescent resident was also fined $2830 for the offending.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/6f71b0b0-a938-4abf-86f1-16a10cab77d1.jpg/r189_101_566_314_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg