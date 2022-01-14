news, local-news,

EAT UP Bonnie, All Saints Estate, Wahgunyah, Saturday, January 15, and Sunday, January 16, lunch and dinner Country chic aesthetic meets artisanal pizzas and wine at Rutherglen's Wine Region's newest eatery. Opened this week, Bonnie is a casual dining venue at All Saints Estate. Offering traditional wood-fired pizzas, Bonnie celebrates local and estate-grown produce on the site of Indigo Food Co. It is the latest addition to the Eliza, Nick and Angela Brown's wine and food-focused family business that showcases the best of the Rutherglen region, including All Saints Estate, Terrace Restaurant, St Leonards Vineyard, Mount Ophir Estate and Thousand Pound Wine Bar. Bonnie is open for lunch Tuesday through Sunday and for dinner Thursday through Sunday. It seats 60 guests indoors and 70 outdoors. BUY UP Yackandandah Lions Club Market, Sunday, January 16, 9am to 1pm Yackandandah Lions Club Market returns this weekend. Browse stalls in a stunning setting. Think plants, soap, jewellery, pottery and upcycled items. QR code check-in required for entry. BRUSH UP Buller Wines Queenscliff Art Prize Launch, Saturday, January 15, 12.30pm to 3.30pm Unleash you inner artist at Buller Wines this weekend. Brought to you by the team @platterandpalette, join them on Saturday for an exclusive painting event among curated artworks from the Queenscliff Art Prize 2022. Everyone will create an acrylic artwork and be guided through every step of the process.The event includes drinks on arrival, nibbles and your own masterpiece to take home! Aprons will be provided. Bookings: platterandpalette.com.au/public-events/ ROLL UP On The Border Community Market, Junction Square, Wodonga, Saturday, January 15, 8am to noon Held over from last weekend amid flash flooding and thunderstorms, On The Border Community Market will now run in Wodonga this weekend. Think delicious food and coffee, live music and beautiful hand-crafted items. LISTEN UP Silent Assassin: Australia's Diabetes Crisis, search Voice of Real Australia on your preferred podcast platform There are 2 million people diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in Australia. We've spent two years focusing on the global pandemic, but Type 2 diabetes costs our health system $20 billion a year. Listen to this new podcast by Voice of Real Australia. STOCK UP Albury Wodonga Farmers' Market, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, January 15, 8am to noon Stock up on fresh produce and pantry staples. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, locally-roasted coffee beans, smallgoods and smoked meats. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: .

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/43874123-1d2d-45f3-83d1-c748d8b934cc.jpg/r0_1290_3836_3457_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg