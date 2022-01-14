news, local-news,

Up to 800 geocachers will flock to Wangaratta this weekend to participate in a mega geocaching event. Geocaching is an outdoors treasure hunt type activity in which participants use the Geocaching app to solve puzzles to find small items or 'caches' hidden be fellow geocachers all around the world. Event manager Day Gowland said Geocaching Victoria usually held one mega event each year in various locations around the state. IN OTHER NEWS: "The Wangaratta LGA actually has the second highest number of geocaches in all the LGA's of Victoria," he said. "So it was a pretty no brainer activity to bring the mega event here." It's estimated there are about 700 caches hidden around the Wangaratta council area. Mr Gowland anticipated the event would attract between 700 and 800 people of all ages from all across the country, except for WA. "We had someone coming from Norfolk Island I noticed," he said. "We usually get people coming from America and Europe and New Zealand...but that can't happen this time." Mr Gowland said the mega event was not about competition, though some geocachers would be challenging themselves to find as many treasures as they could. "Some people will want to find as many as they can, if that's their thing and other people will turn up and find hardly any, because they're more keen for the social interaction," he said. "The idea is it takes you to places you might not normally visit, so particularly if you're visiting a town like Wangaratta, you can see all the sites every one sees, all the normal touristy sites, but if you go tot he geocache sites, you might also find a lot of stuff that's not on the normal maps and radars and take you to interesting places and locations. "They might have a real interesting history or cultural significance so you get to see a lot of the country you might not get to see otherwise." The events will run from 9am to about 3pm on Saturday and Sunday at the Wangaratta showgrounds and other locations around town. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/fc421d4e-9bb8-47fc-b5b3-8cfa9c245a2f.jpg/r3_384_5566_3527_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg