Construction on Henty's new respite centre, Avondale Place, will begin in coming weeks and is expected to be finished by the end of the year. Henty Respite Trust chair Ben Hooper said the four-bed facility and four independent living units would cost just under $2 million to build. He said the Trust had appointed Mercy Connect to deliver services within the facility. "It's such an achievement and there's so much satisfaction [in seeing it come to fruition]," he said. "It's a credit to all the members of the board and the local community and the groups that have been involved in getting us where we are at the moment." Mr Hooper said the majority of the money for the project has already been raised through a generous donation to the community, but they would be seeking grants for about a quarter of the cost. "Regardless of where we are with funding construction of the actual respite home is due to commence in the next couple of weeks," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Hooper said the respite facility would benefit the whole region. "There's no such facility between Wagga and Albury so this will capture not just Henty but the Lockhart and Greater Hume shires and people further afield," he said. "It offers more personalised care, we're in a position where we can structure this to suit the needs of the greater community and having the independent units and the respite house we can offer a fair range of support and care." Mercy Connect chief executive Trent Dean said it was great to be part of a project the community was so passionate about. "It's a small town but it has a really huge heart and community sense and spirit of wanting to make something happen," he said. Mr Dean said Mercy Connect was hoping to hire residents from Lockhart and Greater Hume shires. He said staffing for the facility would depend on the number of residents in care and the level of need for each resident. "It's a respite model so it's where we have short-term accommodation for people so families can have their loved ones, those people with disabilities, get cared for for short periods," he said. Mr Dean said the project also includes four two-bedroom units which will be rented out to those in need of supported independent living. "It will help provide community and that's what's really important there will be a sense of community on the site," he said. "I just think it's a fantastic local opportunity and I really commend the Henty Respite team for what they're doing."

