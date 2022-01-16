Wodonga woman had ice in system after crashing off side of highway

news, court-and-crime,

A Wodonga woman who crashed her car off a highway while drugs were in her system has been told it was lucky nobody was hurt. Jennifer Coleman told the Wodonga Magistrates Court this week she didn't know how the crash occurred. She also said she didn't understand how she had tested positive to ice, claiming she hadn't used drugs before the incident. She had been driving on the Western Highway at Dadswell Bridge on April 23, 2020. The black Citroen she was driving went off the side of the road. The car went through scrub before re-emerging near a drain culvert. Stawell police officers attended the crash and drug tested her. There was an initial positive result for methamphetamine, with a further test analysed and also found to contain the drug. IN OTHER NEWS: Coleman was interviewed and told police she hadn't used drugs. But she did say she was prescribed several medications to deal with an injury. "You're lucky no-one was hurt," magistrate Peter Dunn told her. He asked her why the car went off the road. "It was a new car from my boyfriend and he lent it to me and I didn't really know much about it," she said. Coleman said the vehicle had slowed down, she put her foot on the accelerator to speed back up, and that was all she could remember of the incident. Mr Dunn cancelled her licence for 12 months. He also fined Coleman $1200, plus $129 in court costs. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

