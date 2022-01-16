news, court-and-crime, Police, Homicide, Wodonga

A man's death in Wodonga overnight is being investigated by Homicide Squad detectives. Victoria Police said emergency services were called to Woodland Street about 3am Sunday after reports a man had been fatally injured. "Sadly the man, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene," police said in a statement. Inquiries have begun into the circumstances of the incident. "Investigators are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage," police said. Anyone with information can Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rv6MQWjvnMEraft8Jq2Ac3/19e5538e-5068-4deb-a1a8-e1772b91013c.jpg/r0_176_3648_2237_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg