A man in his 80s in the Wagga area died with COVID-19 as new infections across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District continue to drop. There are currently 33 COVID-19 patients in MLHD who are being cared for in hospital. Five of these patients are in ICU, one patient is ventilated. On Monday NSW Health reported 288 new cases of the virus within the MLHD, a sharp decrease from Sunday's tally of 571. A total of 29,504 new cases were recorded across New South Wales overnight, and 17 deaths. Of the new cases reported on Monday more than 11,000 were self-reported rapid antigen tests and 17,646 were PCR tests. Victoria recorded 22,429 cases and six deaths. Wodonga recorded 49 new cases of COVID in the past 24 hours. Indigo recorded 19 new cases, Wangaratta 45, Alpine 19, and Towong one. During a media appearance on Monday NSW treasurer Matt Kean said that COVID-19 cases are expected to decrease over the next month. "We've seen from international experience and based on the modelling that NSW Health have provided us that over the next four to six weeks, there will be a significant decrease in cases across the community," he said. Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton also speculated the state could have reached a peak in COVID infections, or be very close to the peak. "There's a lot of uncertainty but I do think we are reasonably close to the peak if we're not at the peak already," he said. Hospital numbers continue to rise, with NSW hospitals now caring for 2776 COVID-19 patients - 126 more than the day before. Some 203 people are in intensive care with COVID-19, an increase of 12. At the depths of the Delta outbreak in September 2021, there were 244 COVID-infected people in ICUs in NSW. There are 1229 people in Victorian hospitals of which 129 are in intensive care. Due to the lag between diagnosis and hospitalisation it is expected the number of people in hospital will continue to increase in coming weeks even if case numbers have peaked. NSW health minister Brad Hazzard said on Monday that according to NSW Health data during the Omicron wave, unvaccinated individuals are six times more likely to end up in hospital and 13 times more likely to end up in the ICU. Hospital numbers continue to rise, with the state's hospitals now caring for 2776 COVID-19 patients - 126 more than the day before. Some 203 people are in intensive care with COVID-19, an increase of 12. At the depths of the Delta outbreak in September 2021, there were 244 COVID-infected people in ICUs. NSW health minister Brad Hazzard said on Monday that according to NSW Health data during the Omicron wave, unvaccinated individuals are six times more likely to end up in hospital and 13 times more likely to end up in the ICU. Chief health officer Kerry Chant is urging people to come forward for their booster dose, saying that only one of the 17 people that passed away overnight had received one. "We know that for the Omicron variant, having that booster is critical to upping your level of protection," she said. "Can I just re-emphasise that you're particularly at risk of severe disease from Covid if you're over 65 or have underlying chronic conditions impacting the lung, heart, kidneys, liver. If you have diabetes. "Or if you have conditions that impact your immune system - what we call immunocompromised. You are at risk of severe disease." IN OTHER NEWS: NSW Health continues to urge anyone who is eligible to book in for a vaccine booster. "People aged 18 years and over are eligible for a booster if they had their second dose at least four months ago," the department said. "We urge people to get their booster dose as soon as they are eligible, to best protect themselves, their loved ones and the community from the ongoing transmission of COVID-19. We also strongly recommend that people aged 12 years and over who are severely immunocompromised have a third primary dose of vaccine from two months after their second dose." The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. The community is reminded to monitor for symptoms and if they occur, stay home and isolate until you can access a test. For further testing locations across the region, go to www.mlhd.health.nsw.gov.au, or for help accessing a test, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099.

