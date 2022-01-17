sport, local-sport,

Nothing could wipe the smiles off the faces of the CAW Hume Strikers at Noreuil Park yesterday. The under-13 representative side were on and off for rain all day and were handed a third straight defeat by Wangaratta Blue in the Graham Kerr Shield pool. But the team, featuring players from Holbrook, Henty, Culcairn, Tumbarumba and Cooma, did their coach Grant Gardiner proud. "Exposing the kids to a higher standard of cricket is good," he said. "It can be confronting but it only needs one or two things to go their way and all of a sudden, they're up and about. "Some of the kids knew each other before but they go away as friends and there will be a lot more banter in our club games now. ALSO IN SPORT: "I honestly thought it would get called off due to COVID but to have these kids out here still running around, I must commend Michael Erdeljac and his helpers. "We've lost all three games but the kids are coming off smiling and enjoying each other's company. "That's what we're about."

