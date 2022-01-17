sport, local-sport,

Wodonga's Leo McGhee returned the best bowling figures of his provincial career to blow St Patrick's away on Saturday. The experienced left-armer claimed a staggering 5-7 from just 3.3 overs as the Patties, chasing 185 for victory at Les Cheesley Oval, wilted from 5/117 to 134 all out. It was only the second time the 28-year-old had snared a five-fer at this level. "It's a funny one, cricket," McGhee said. "At times, I've bowled a lot better but got carted and taken no wickets. "On the weekend, it was everyone's first game back so I was just trying to get the ball out and land a few first, to get in the rhythm of cricket again after nearly four weeks off. "My second ball was a slower one that stuck in the hand. "I threw it about halfway down the pitch and that got dealt with so things didn't start overly well. ALSO IN SPORT: "There were about 13 overs left and they needed a run a ball. "Liam Scammell was hitting the ball beautifully, he'd played a couple of nice shots over the leg side and looked like he was going to do it easily with overs to spare. "We were a bit nervous; they responded better than us out of the drinks break at the 20-over mark and put us on the back foot a bit." But McGhee sent Nicholas Brown and Angus Kilby back to the sheds before extracting the prized scalp of Scammell for an entertaining 54. "To get him out was a pivotal point in the game," McGhee said. "He's a class player and even in a team full of batters like Neil Smith and Matt Crawshaw, he's probably now the key wicket. "It's always nice to get your rewards but I have to give credit to the guys who were bowling at the other end. "Dean Scheetz came in for his first game and did a great job and I thought Mason Brown and Leigh Collins were terrific at the start of the innings to put the pressure on them straight away with early wickets. "The top three were already dealt with and I just came in and did what the skipper asked me to do. "Those other guys made my life a lot easier." It's now three wins in a row for third-placed Wodonga, who have moved level on points with Albury. The sides go head-to-head at Billson Park on Tuesday in their T20 semi-final, with North Albury hosting Corowa at Bunton Park, play starting at 4:45pm in both games. The Hoppers come into that game on the back of a six-wicket win over New City on Saturday, while Corowa lost to Lavington by 34 runs. Elsewhere, Shoaib Shaikh hit the first century of the season as Tallangatta beat East Albury by 67 runs. Shaikh's 103, which came off just 85 balls, included four sixes and helped the home side post 8/166 from 35 overs. East Albury were then dismissed for just 99. Lavington, East Albury and Wodonga Raiders complete the top six after 15 rounds. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/0cf54a22-d48b-4c31-bc7f-3894c946cfae.jpg/r855_1149_3757_2789_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg