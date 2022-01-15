sport, australian-rules-football,

Albury's annual grand final luncheon, which featured Gary Ablett Jr and Campbell Brown as guest speakers, broke the $200,000 barrier for charity. The event was postponed from its usual date in September due to venue restrictions at the SS and A Club, but welcomed 264 guests in December and raised more than $230,000. Ablett was initially booked for the club's season launch and had to withdraw, but replaced former Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley less than two weeks out from the post-season function. Club president Brendan Brown was delighted with the outcome. ALSO IN SPORT: "The Albury Tigers are extremely proud of the quality of luncheons we hold and the fact that through these events we can bring the community together and support charities in a significant way," he said. "Being a club that provides a safe and enjoyable environment for many young men and women is very important to our board and sponsors. "We would also like to acknowledge the support of Gerard Darmody and the board of the SS and A Club towards the annual event. "The club is currently working on arrangements for our annual season launch with details to be made public in the coming weeks." Albury's grand final luncheon started in 2013 with Brad Scott as guest speaker and has also attracted Jonathan Brown, Chris Judd, Paul Roos, the Daniher brothers, Dean Cox, Steve Johnson and James Hird.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/bd913081-36ec-4e32-853d-318b418c3dc9.JPG/r846_920_6240_3968_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg