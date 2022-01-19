Young Albury father threatened to kill if he couldn't see his son

news, court-and-crime,

A young Albury father has been told to attend a parenting program after threatening to kill a family member if they did not let him see his son. Jayden Knight, 24, pleaded guilty to two charges of making a threat to kill and a charge of contravening a family violence intervention order at the Wodonga Magistrates' Court. Knight twice made the threat, first via a Snapchat on June 1 of last year and then via a telephone call on June 15. The victim made a report at the Wodonga police station on June 17 and an intervention order was issued. The court heard Knight attended the police station and when asked for an explanation of his actions, said, "She makes me angry, none of us like to lose". On another occasion the complainant recorded a phone conversation with Knight, as he had "become threatening", saying "Do you even listen? Or is your f*****g forehead that empty?" Lawyer Angus Lingham raised a history of verbal arguments between the accused and the complainant. "He accepted full responsibility for his conduct ... he was fully cooperative with police," he said. "The underlying reason why this offending took place was my client's love and care for his then-12-month-old son. "These threats I would submit would not be at the higher end of seriousness of threat to kill - there was no indication my client had any intention to carry out those threats." Magistrate Ian Watkins acknowledged Knight's lack of criminal history and did not record a conviction, placing the 24-year-old on a 12-month good behaviour bond. Mr Watkins ordered Knight to attend a positive parenting program, emphasising the toll to Knight's son. IN OTHER NEWS: "Don't think that he's got no memory of what's occurred because he was only 12 months old - children that age are like sponges," he said. "We have to deal with the consequences through the courts of young people having been exposed to the trauma of conflict and family violence during their childhood."

