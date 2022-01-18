news, local-news,

The developer responsible for stages three and four of Kerrford Park, parts of which recently flooded after heavy rain on Friday, will work with council in its investigation of Thurgoona drainage systems. Nordcon said in a statement there were strict requirements for the design and construction of subdivisions and Nordcon followed the engineering processes set by councils and regulatory authorities. "An independent consulting engineer has designed and certified our work," the statement said. IN OTHER NEWS: "In August 2021, Albury City Council formally accepted the subdivision, confirming that works had been undertaken satisfactorily," the statement said. "Due to recent significant rain events, we are aware that council are now investigating broader drainage issues throughout the Thurgoona locality. We will assist council with any enquires relevant to our subdivision." Shane Borella, Nick Tipping and Nick O'Brien all called for an investigation into the flooding after finding pipe in nearby drains. Nordcon said the area was surrounded by third party developments. Albury Council on Tuesday said they would investigate the storm water drainage systems in Thurgoona as a result of the flooding throughout the region. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

