A NEW festival is coming to Falls Creek Resort within a month. FEASTIVAL Falls Creek is a three-day celebration of music, arts, comedy and food from February 18 to 20. Headline act Boy & Bear will bring their 1970s inspired pop-folk vibes to the main stage in Slalom Plaza on February 19, alongside Australian artists Miiesha and Didirri. Border talent The Northern Folk, Benny Williams, Liv Cartledge and This Way North will round out the line-up. The affable and engaging Dr Karl will present his fascinating talk Great Moments in Science as well as a comedy session. The musical line-up in Slalom Plaza will be supported by a comedy night, workshops and performances from Flying Fruit Fly Circus, an art exhibition, market, workshops and kids activities run by The Connected Circus. The Melbourne Chamber Orchestra sextet will perform during a sumptuous degustation at one of Falls Creek's award-winning boutique venues. IN OTHER NEWS: Falls Creek Resort Management chief executive Stuart Smythe welcomed the new event. "After another disruptive year, we are looking forward to an action-packed summer and the opportunity to offer a larger scale signature event with a broad appeal will be a key highlight this summer," he said. "Following a spectacular kick-off to the summer events calendar with the three-day Ignition MTB Festival last weekend, we're confident that this summer will see visitors come back to Falls Creek to enjoy the summer activities including walking, hiking, mountain bike riding and our great events." Falls Creek Resort accommodation providers, cafes and restaurants are ready to welcome visitors back this summer. For more details about the music line-up and festival program visit: feastival.fallscreek.com.au.

