news, court-and-crime,

A gunman has been urged to surrender to police following a shooting that killed a man in Wodonga early Sunday morning. Witnesses say Duwayne Johnson, 26, was shot with a shotgun and run over by a car outside a home on Woodland Street about 3am. He had been at a gathering at the home and died on the roadside. The shooter remained at large on Monday as homicide detectives investigate the matter. Officers spent 12 hours at the crime scene on Sunday before clearing the area. Friends and family members have returned to the scene, including those who were with the 26-year-old before he was shot, with flowers left in his memory. The late man's brother, Clancy Charles, said the family was shocked. "We're just devastated," he said. "We're not angry, we just want justice. "All we want is justice. "We want the police to catch him ASAP." Mr Charles clarified his brother had four children, two boys and two girls, not five as previously reported. Family members said his mother Patricia Johnson was "heartbroken to have lost her baby boy". Mr Charles said they were struggling to understand why the late man was gunned down. "I can't think of any reason," he said. "He was a peaceful, loving man. "He liked rugby league, the Cronulla Sharks were his team, and his number one passion was his family. "His kids came first - he loved being a father." His youngest daughter is just four months old. The former James Fallon High School student has immediate family in Albury and extended family in Griffith. He has three siblings. Mr Charles had a message for the gunman. "You've caused so much pain," he said. "If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please come forward. "Whoever did this, just hand yourself in to police. "We just want justice for our brother." Police have remained tight lipped on the circumstances of the slaying, but witnesses said Mr Johnson was shot and run over. A statement was released on Sunday but police are yet to comment further. Officers conducted a canvas of the area surrounding the shooting and spoke to nearby residents. Most had been surprised to see the large police presence in the street on Sunday and said they had slept through the shooting. Those who were at the gathering have spoken to police. Mr Charles said the family's main concern was catching the gunman. "It's our number one priority," he said. "It's highly important. "He was our baby brother. "He meant everything to us. "He had the biggest smile, he'd just light up your day." IN OTHER NEWS: Other people close to the late man were still coming to terms with the news. Tributes continue to flow for Mr Johnson on social media. Dozens of people expressed support for the family online. Others said they were shocked and saddened by the incident. The late man's friend, Josh Bretz, said it was a tough time for those who knew Mr Johnson. "His mates are heartbroken," he said. "He was too young." Staff at the Victoria Police media unit confirmed on Monday there was no update with the case. A large number of officers attended the scene, which led to a section of Woodland Street being closed to traffic between William Street and near Martin Street. The road re-opened at 3.30pm on Sunday after the crime scene had been cleared. SES volunteers and firefighters had assisted at the crime scene. Investigators had sought security camera footage, dash camera footage, and information from the public. Anyone who can assist can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

