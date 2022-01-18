sport, local-sport,

Junior Country Week will finish with a flourish for the CAW Country under-14s when they face Wagga in a must-win game. A place in the final awaits if the CAW side, featuring players from Albury, East Albury, New City and St Patrick's can record their third win of the Geoff Welch Shield campaign. Victories over Wangaratta Gold at Billson Park and the Wodonga-based CAW at Urana Road Oval had CAW Country on course for a smooth passage through before they ran into Wangaratta Blue in Benalla on Monday. The Border side were skittled for just 72, with six players making ducks, but coach Nathan Odgers refused to let their heads drop. "We sat them down and said 'righto, erase that from your memory and let's get up and about,'" Odgers said. "I wanted everyone to celebrate as soon as we got a wicket and they did. "It flowed from there and they had the belief they could win. "I told them 'stranger things have happened and we're never out of it.' ALSO IN SPORT: "We got a couple of quick wickets, Angus Coyle was on a hat-trick and Cody Odgers took four-fer and in the end, they only won by a wicket." CAW Country captain Ed Kreutzberger, who retired 50 not out in the first game, returns to face Wagga on Sunday after missing the last two matches through state carnival commitments. Whatever the outcome, Odgers is proud of his young charges with all-rounder Will Scammell and wicketkeeper Noah Andrews two of the other players to catch the eye. "Most kids just go through club cricket and don't get to play on turf, at the next level, so for some kids this is a real eye-opener and makes them try even harder," Odgers said. "Three of my kids this year had never played on turf before. "After the game on Monday, the kids were disappointed they'd lost but they've proved to themselves anything is possible." Elsewhere on Monday, a brilliant 69 from Lincoln Wright was in vain as CAW Hume, replying to Wangaratta Gold's 8/189, came up just short at 174 all out. CAW Country beat CAW by one wicket on Sunday.

