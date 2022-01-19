news, local-news,

John Beitzel has been installed to Moira Council after a countback conducted this morning by the Victorian Electoral Commission. A countback procedure took place online to fill the vacancy left following the resignation of Councillor Marie Martin. The vacancy was filled by a countback of all formal votes from the 2020 Moira Shire Council election. Votes were redistributed to candidates who were unsuccessful at that general election, and who remained eligible to participate in the countback, to fill the extraordinary vacancy. Election manager Mary Facci said 17 candidates originally nominated to fulfill the nine vacancies at the general election. IN OTHER NEWS: "In this case, 1825 former ballot papers will be included in today's countback," she said. "They will be redistributed to the unsuccessful candidates that were at that election and who are eligible to participate in the count to fill the extraordinary vacancy." Simon Kelley was elected in Alpine Council's countback to fill Charlie Vincent's position.

