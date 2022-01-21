community,

A Border skateboarding instructor says more young girls are taking up the sport due to the influence of local and international role models. Al's Skate Company director Al Taylor has been busy these school holiday leading a number of childrens skatepark workshops around the Border and North East. Mr Taylor said he had seen a huge increase in the numbers of girls getting involved. "We see that also in our indoor facility," he said. "There's a real groundswell of girls getting involved in the sport there and I think it's just a really inclusive community, the skateboarding and skatepark community, and it bodes well for getting girls involved, because it's something they can do just as good as the boys." Mr Taylor said more female role models had also encourage girls into the sport. "The likes of Hayley Wilson from Mansfield being in the Olympics, they can actually see her," he said. "They've got the Sky Browns of the world, those young female role models. They can see that and go, she can do that, so can I." Tokyo 2020 Olympian Hayley Wilson performed the first official drop-in at the opening of Albury's new skatepark last year. IN OTHER NEWS: Greater Hume Council has been hosting a series of youth workshops at its new skateparks throughout the Shire. Youth engagement officer Sarah Russell said of the 18 children at the Jindera skatepark workshop, about half were girls. "We've had a bit of a mixture and the girls are actually more interesting in skateboarding than they are scootering, which has really surprised me and they're really really good at it," she said. "It's absolutely fantastic, it's good for their fitness, it's good for their mental resilience, good for balance, good to learn something new, they always feel like they're not included so it's great. "And they're just as good as the boys." Jindera resident 10 year old Hallee Yensch said her brothers did skateboarding, but she wanted to see for herself what it was like. "It's cool...I learnt how to do a tic tac and how to ride on it," she said. Her friend, 9 year old Ruby Braines from Lavington, also participated in the workshop. 'It's been really fun and I've learnt how to ride ... like push off and glide," she said. "I wanted to find out and try something new."

