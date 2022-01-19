East Albury shooting and Wodonga murder not linked: police

news, court-and-crime,

Police say a shooting in East Albury on Tuesday night isn't linked to a gun related murder in Wodonga at the weekend. Two gunmen are now on the loose after the incidents. Tuesday night's shooting in East Albury - which led to a man being hospitalised with wounds to his torso - followed the fatal shooting on Duwayne Johnson in Wodonga on Sunday morning. Police say multiple shots were fired at the man at an Eastern Circuit home about 10pm on Tuesday after an argument escalated between the pair. One of the bullets hit the man and he later underwent surgery before leaving hospital. Heavily armed tactical police had attended the scene as it unfolded amid concerns over the firearm. The shooter was still being sought by police on Wednesday and the gun hadn't been recovered. Three crime scenes were examined in East Albury. Detective Chief Inspector Mick Stoltenberg said the incident and the Wodonga murder were not related in any way. "Thankfully he's okay at this point in time," he said of the 38-year-old victim from Tuesday night. "He's in a stable condition. "There were a number of areas of interest to us, three crime scenes in particular, which we've locked down. "They've since been forensically examined and our enquiries and investigations are ongoing." The victim and offender are known to each other and police are confident they know who the gunman is. The detective urged the offender to hand themselves in. "There haven't been any arrests made at this time," he said. "We're hopeful that this person - obviously they've got a story to tell, there's three sides to every story as they say - if they are out there, the best thing they can do for themselves and those who know them is contact police. "Come in, volunteer themselves in, and allow us to speak to them about what actually took place. IN OTHER NEWS: "We're still piecing together everything at the moment." The victim is yet to speak to police. Detective Chief Inspector Stoltenberg said the incident was "absolutely unrelated" to the fatal Wodonga shooting. "It has nothing to do with what happened on the other side of the border," he said. Homicide investigators continue to examine the Wodonga murder with Border investigators from both Victoria and NSW. Victorian authorities are still tight lipped about the slaying of Mr Johnson, 26, on Woodland Street.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/e8bd4f19-dae5-4b8b-92ad-d504bf5633ce.JPG/r2_0_4894_2764_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg