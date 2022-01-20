news, court-and-crime,

UPDATE: A woman has been released from police custody following the death of a three month old boy at Corowa. Albury detectives and homicide investigators have launched a strike force to investigate the death. A 40-year-old woman was released from the Albury Police Station on Thursday, pending further enquiries. She has not been charged. The infant's body appeared to have been removed from the house by police on Thursday morning, and will undergo an examination to determine the cause of death. The body had been found in a freezer, which appeared to have been located at the rear of the property. Forensic officers remain on scene, examining the property. Nearby residents said the woman lived at the home with her parents. UPDATE: Neighbours on a quiet Corowa street are in shock today after police found the body of an infant inside a Church Street home. The woman's parents had lived at the property for about 15 years. Neighbours told The Border Mail the house was normally quiet and they had not heard anything out of the ordinary until about six police cars pulled into the street on Wednesday night. A nearby resident said he'd heard the infant's body had been found in a freezer. One neighbour said the infant was very young, but police have not yet confirmed an age. A crime scene has been established and forensics are on scene. PREVIOUSLY: A woman has been arrested after police located the body of an infant in a Corowa home. The Herald Sun has reported the child's body was found wrapped in plastic in a freezer. Police attended the Church Street, Corowa, home at 10pm yesterday after concerns were raised for the welfare of a child. IN OTHER NEWS: Officers searched the house and located the body of an infant, before a 40-year-old woman was arrested. A crime scene was established and is being examined by specialist forensic officers. The woman was taken to Albury Police Station and is assisting police with inquiries. Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

