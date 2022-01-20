sport, local-sport,

Osborne coach Sally Hunter says the club is hungrier than ever for success following last season's abrupt end. Hunter has recommitted to leading the Tigers for a second consecutive year as a playing coach. The A-grade side finished the 2021 competition as the minor premiers. "We're definitely keen to finish it off," Hunter said. "We should have most of the same side, so we're pretty confident that we can have another successful year as a team and as a whole club. "We've got a huge number of players this year, with a number returning, some new faces and then a few leaving for uni and other things, and I think that comes from everyone wanting to finish off what we started." With Covid continuing to spread, Hunter admitted there is still the concern that the league may face some deja vu in regards to the season. "I suppose it is a bit of a concern but it's entirely out of everyone's control," she said. ALSO IN SPORT: "It's expected that everyone may have different hiccups. "You don't want to get too optimistic, because Covid just keeps coming back, but hopefully after this strain peaks we could be in for a normal year without too many disruptions." Osborne will return to the court for training next week. "It will be full steam ahead with two training sessions a week from there on in," Hunter said. The Tigers will host Holbrook to get the Hume League season under way in April. They will then face Lockhart in round two before a long awaited clash with Jindera. The Bulldogs were the only team to defeat the Tigers last season. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

