Tegan Vogel has expressed her desire to see her netball career out with Jindera. The playing coach has vowed to stay at the helm for another season after leading the Bulldogs to a second place finish last year. "My plans at Jindera are long term and I want to finish my netball there, so coaching consecutive years was what I was hoping for regardless of last season's ending," she said. Vogel's sister Tayla will coach the B-grade side. ALSO IN SPORT: "I'm looking forward to working closely alongside all of the coaches," Tegan said. "Tayla and I have talked about our plans and we're really keen to be working together this season. "We've retained majority of our players and there are some exciting new names that I'm looking forward to seeing in action."

