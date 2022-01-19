sport, local-sport,

The Ovens and Murray League has produced three more Victorian Netball League players. Corowa-Rutherglen dual Toni Wilson Medallist Sophie Hanrahan will join fellow Roo Zoe McLeish and Yarrawonga young gun Tilly Kennedy in City West Falcons' division one team this season. It will mark the first time the trio has joined forces. However, the Falcons will see a different side of Hanrahan, with the O and M defender likely to take on a new position. "I'm a bit more of a midcourter down there they're telling me," Hanrahan said. "I haven't played in the midcourt since under-12s, so it's going to be very interesting. "I did say I would cut oranges or do anything they'd like me to do, so I don't mind where I play. "It will be a good challenge. "It's even better to have Till and Zoe with me, it makes the experience less daunting." Fellow Roo Liv Sinclair is also a former Falcon. Hanrahan credits Sinclair and coach Georgie Bruce for helping introduce the trio to the opportunity. The 24-year-old said it was a case of now or never. "Once I went to training I was like yeah, I'm ready to give it a crack now," she said. "I wouldn't have been able to do it before now because I just wasn't serious about my fitness. "I always wanted to go as high as I could, but I never knew much about it (VNL) because I did the NSW pathways as a junior and you would have to travel to Sydney for everything. "I feel like a bit of a veteran in the team because all of the girls are so young. "It will be a tough six months, but I'm very excited." Hanrahan and Kennedy have been travelling down to Melbourne for training together, while McLeish has relocated to the city to study. Kennedy is set to make the move to Geelong to study architecture next month. The VNL season will see the border products play Wednesday nights, with training sessions held on Sunday. "We're lucky that we have no Saturday games so I can still play for Corowa, which is something that is really important to me," Hanrahan said. ALSO IN SPORT: Kennedy has only ever known life as a Pigeon, having grown up watching her father Chris coach the club's senior football side. The 19-year-old admitted she's had no shortage of role models to look up to at Yarrawonga. "Growing up and watching them be so successful, and then to play with the likes of Bridget (Cassar), Laura (Irvine), Annelise (Grinter), Kylie (Leslie) and Sarah Senini this year, it's been amazing," Kennedy said. "I look up to all of them, so it was cool to be in their team." Kennedy admitted the VNL is set to be an exciting new challenge for her, one she thought she may never take on. "It honestly hadn't crossed my mind," she said. "It was the week before trials and Georgie (Bruce) said she thought I should try out. "I honestly didn't think I would get in, but it has been very exciting." McLeish claimed best on court honours during the Roos' 2019 B-grade premiership and takes to the court for the club when she's home. Fellow Ovens and Murray League export Jane Cook will also line-up for the Falcons for another season after claiming the Victorian Netball League's championship Hot Shot Award last year, as well as being named in the Team of the Year. Border netballer turned Collingwood Magpie Jacqui Newton has also previously donned Falcon colours. The club is considered one of the most successful in the VNL, having claimed 14 premierships since 2009. Hanrahan admitted there are some obvious differences between the VNL and O and M. "It's definitely taken the three of us a while to adjust to playing on indoor courts," she said. "It's almost a whole different game down there." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/6aff06a8-43d2-4e26-aab6-8afa1861685d.jpg/r0_28_2051_1187_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg