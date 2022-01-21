sport, local-sport,

Yackandandah's Cam Evans is emerging as a threat with the bat this season. The 22-year-old leads the Cricket Albury Wodonga District First Grade batting tally with 211 runs from seven matches played. Evans has almost surpassed his total of 246 from last season, however, he insists nothing has changed. He's simply in the zone. "It's just nice to finally get some runs," Evans said. "I just probably know my game well now. "Last year was a bit of a quiet year for me, but I think the one before that was reasonable." When he's not playing cricket for Yackandandah, Evans lines up on the football field in the Tallangatta and District League for Kiewa-Sandy Creek. He admitted being part of the two clubs often keeps things interesting, with some of his teammates becoming his opponents at different times of the year. "It makes it fun though, I love playing against my mates," he said. "It's all pretty friendly. "We get into a few little play fights every now and then on the footy field." The Roos will be looking to Evans to continue his excellent form after losing one of the competition's best batsmen in Cooper Garoni. ALSO IN SPORT: Garoni has departed the club for the new year to pursue employment in Adelaide, but made 197 runs for the side during the start of the season before saying farewell. "That hurts a bit because he's our best batsmen, but other than that we're pretty much the same this season," Evans said. "We have a really good bunch of boys that get on well and we just love playing together. "We all enjoy being there." A top of the table clash will play out this weekend as Yackandandah travel to meet Baranduda. The game could determine who rises to the top, with both sides sitting on five wins so far. "They're second on the ladder and travelling pretty well so it should be a good game," Evans said. "They're definitely a lot younger this season and seem to have a lot of their young blokes coming through. "They're just a good even side all over the board." Baranduda is coming off the back of a win against Dederang, while the Roos took down Barnawartha/Chiltern last round. Other round nine District games this weekend will see Kiewa host Dederang, Eskdale meet Mt Beauty and Barnawartha/Chiltern clash with Bethanga. Mt Beauty's Daniel Saville is also enjoying a strong start to the season, having made 209 runs from eight matches played. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/b9eab346-2635-436e-a21f-2601eb333a3d.jpg/r0_309_5184_3238_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg