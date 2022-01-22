news, local-news,

Last weekend's weather event was the tipping point for frustrated Beechworth residents who have been pushing Indigo Council to stop using "cheap" road materials. Fighting Gully Road was significantly damaged during the 2018 floods and residents say in the years since, it has been surfaced with a road base with more rock fines and clay. Brett Collins has farmed alongside the road for 50 years and now has 30 centimetres of the dislodged road base against his fence. "They put this clay base on - it was blue metal before that and that was great," he said. "The base has been sitting in lines for three-and-a-half months either side; I came up here the other day and had to stop because there was a pushbike coming down and I couldn't let him pass. "There's been multiple complaints. "It keeps washing off and it's all in my paddock, breaking my fence posts." Ryan Lane resident Joanna Schirrman made an initial complaint to council 18 months ago and then a client was bogged last June. "When I made the initial complaint, before she got bogged, I was told the road was structurally sound and it just needed a winter to settle down," she said. "We had another big rain event and it was diabolical; half of it ended up in Brett's paddock and we couldn't get into our lane. "So they decided to rip all the surface off the road and left these windrows, which not only made it narrower and more dangerous." In summer, the dust from the material is severe and it pollutes Ms Schirrman's rainwater tank. "The dust now chokes the basket in the rainwater tank, so all the water is washing out - we've had to put extra pipes on," she said. "I got run off the road by the bus because he couldn't see me in the dust - thankfully I have a four-wheel-drive. "It wasn't like this when we moved here three-and-a-half years ago." IN OTHER NEWS: Contractors have been grading the road but Mr Collins said the road and its shoulders needed to be redone and a proper base used. "They haven't even cleared the culverts out," he said. Indigo Council was contacted for comment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/dcd9eb61-ba42-454d-bdf9-758901ca70bc.jpg/r0_175_6720_3972_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg