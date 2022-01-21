March planned to honour man shot dead in Wodonga
Friends and family of a man gunned down in Wodonga are planning a march to mark a week since his death as police continue to seek out a man over the killing.
A gathering at Woodland Street is planned followed by a march to Albury on Sunday, in memory of Duwayne Johnson.
Witnesses said the father-of-four was then run over by a car.
Police want to speak to Benjamin Stiler over the incident and released an image of him this week in a bid to locate him.
The 25-year-old has links to Albury-Wodonga and Beechworth.
Police believe he may still be armed.
Detective Acting Inspector Mark Colbert of the Homicide Squad on Thursday described Stiler as a person of interest.
"Ben ... please contact the police, we wish to make this safe for you and safe for the community," he said.
Call 1800 333 000 with information.
