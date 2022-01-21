March planned to honour man shot dead in Wodonga

news, court-and-crime,

Friends and family of a man gunned down in Wodonga are planning a march to mark a week since his death as police continue to seek out a man over the killing. A gathering at Woodland Street is planned followed by a march to Albury on Sunday, in memory of Duwayne Johnson. The 26-year-old was shot outside a party on Woodland Street about 3am last Sunday. Witnesses said the father-of-four was then run over by a car. Police want to speak to Benjamin Stiler over the incident and released an image of him this week in a bid to locate him. Homicide Squad detectives and Border officers have come close to making an arrest but he remained at large for the sixth day in a row on Friday. The 25-year-old has links to Albury-Wodonga and Beechworth. IN OTHER NEWS: Police believe he may still be armed. Detective Acting Inspector Mark Colbert of the Homicide Squad on Thursday described Stiler as a person of interest. "Ben ... please contact the police, we wish to make this safe for you and safe for the community," he said. Call 1800 333 000 with information.

