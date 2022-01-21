North East Health Wangaratta declares a Code Brown

coronavirus,

North East Health Wangaratta has declared a Code Brown in light of growing cases and instances of staff in isolation. It comes just days after the Victorian government declared a Code Brown across metropolitan hospitals and six regional health services including Albury Wodonga Health. In a statement North East Health Wangaratta said the service had notified the Health Department that it is now in a Code Brown. IN OTHER NEWS: "This decision has been made due to extreme demand on our service and the ongoing challenge of staff isolating," it said. "We ask our community to support NHW as some of our non-urgent care will be delayed. "It remains safe to attend NHW's hospital for urgent care. If you are experiencing a medical issue that is not an emergency, please contact your GP or nurse-on-call 1300 60 60 24." Any changes to appointments will be communicated directly to patients. A Code Brown allows the health service to redeploy staff to alternative areas and discuss the cancellation of planned leave. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sophie.boyd/0937a474-79fc-401d-b202-05872877a1ce.jpg/r12_131_5388_3169_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg