Police have come "frustratingly close" this week to finding a 25-year-old Wodonga man sought after a shooting death on Sunday. Detective Acting Inspector Mark Colbert, of the Homicide Squad, said Benjamin Stiler was a person of interest as investigations continue into the death of Duwayne Johnson. The officer spoke publicly to appeal for assistance "and also to let those people know who are part of his friendship group that to harbour him or to assist him is a very serious offence". "Ben ... please contact the police, we wish to make this safe for you and safe for the community," he said. Mr Johnson, 26 and a father of four, was shot dead about 3am in Woodland Street, sparking an extensive police operation. Detective Acting Inspector Colbert said some "minor aggravations" had occurred at a small house party. "We will be alleging that Ben Stiler then attended in response to that and in a very callous manner we would suggest that Duwayne has been shot and died at the scene," he said. "I'm confident that we need to speak to this man in relation to this death, depending on what he has to say, and the investigation is still ongoing, that will determine the outcome of that." IN OTHER NEWS: Inquiries continue into reports the victim had then been run over by a car "but we don't discount that at this time". A vehicle has been recovered and police say Mr Stiler has used several other cars since then. "We believe he may still be in this area, perhaps being harboured by someone, perhaps innocently harboured by someone in so much that they don't know what he's being sought for," the detective said. "We've had various sightings and we've been well supported by members of the community and people that know Ben; we have come very close, frustratingly close." Detective Acting Inspector Colbert said the search had included activity in Beechworth and the firearm hadn't yet been recovered. "We have to believe that he is still possibly armed and as such he does present a danger to the community," he said. "We are concerned that we haven't been able to locate him but at the same time we've put a lot of police resources into this, we are still very active in our pursuit of him, it's just a matter of being alert." Victorian officers have worked closely with their NSW counterparts in this investigation, which is not linked to a shooting in East Albury on Tuesday night. Anyone who sees Mr Stiler should ring triple zero while any information can be reported to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. "We need to find Ben, we need to do it safely and he needs to come to us because we won't stop looking for him," the Homicide Squad detective said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zVtrQGhRGBmiD3RNa8bKgt/f379df9e-938e-4f84-843a-d2367c0e050f.jpg/r0_1474_3301_3339_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg