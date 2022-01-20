news, local-news,

Whether it was manifesting an ATAR stuck on the wall or prioritising key subjects, Albury's high school students have drawn on strategies for success in their 2021 HSC. Results were released at 6am on Thursday, one month later than usual due to COVID-19. James Fallon High School graduates Tilly Smith and Jay Blanes made HSC merit lists. Tilly, who is going to the University of Wollongong to study law and journalism after securing an early offer, was glad to receive an ATAR of 80.7. Related: Albury schools stand out in state with 2021 cohort achieving big She received a score of 95 in legal studies in a testament of her passion for the discipline. "It was hard with things getting shut down and having to do things through distance (leaning), but all my teachers did extra for us," she said. "Everyone knew it was going to be difficult and they were really supportive." Of the 78 James Fallon students completing their HSC - 20 more than last year - 55 secured early entry offers from universities before sitting their exams, some receiving unconditional offers for medicine or law. For principal Jenny Parrett, it was the diversity in achievement that stood out. "I'm a very strong believer that you're more than a number, so the results are a crowning glory to a whole range of factors," she said. "For this cohort, we had at least half of our young people who were the first in their families to achieve their HSC we had a number of young people who had to navigate English as an additional dialect. "We had students navigate disability, all manner of family circumstances and then, of course, the high transmission rates (of COVID). "All the kids in Albury have done so well under such trying circumstances, with the biggest disruption to learning that we've ever had in our lifetime." Dance students were among those who had major disruptions to their assessments - being told the night before their exams markers would not be coming. However, they consistently achieved above band 5. Jay Blanes was among the students whose Design and Technology major works projects were impacted. "The school and our workshop closed down for about three weeks right near the due date," he said. "So I just focused my efforts on the portfolio as I wasn't able to get the finished project done." Jay already knew he would be studying engineering at the Australian National University but was ecstatic to receive an ATAR of 93.7 and was equally proud of three band sixes, including a 96 design. "I had 93 stuck up in my bedroom and got slightly above that, which is awesome," he said. "I'm very happy and I think it's very remarkable with the circumstances we've been faced with - COVID and the lockdowns. "There were snowball effects ... keeping motivated was difficult. "But we're here now and it's over. "I want to personally thank my teachers, it's been a great journey." Receiving an ATAR of 99, compared to a maximum possible score of 99.95, was a very pleasant surprise for Campbell McTernan. The 18-year-old was among eight Albury High graduates who received an ATAR above 90. "You never expect a 99 ATAR," Campbell said. "I had seven weeks' worth of school trials and having exams cancelled and redone was by far the hardest part. "I'm aiming for a Bachelor of Science at ANU and then I want to transfer to a Bachelor of Philosophy." Lisa Cary's ATAR of 93.8 was the cherry on top of an early entry offer to Charles Sturt University and a $10,000 Next Generation scholarship. "It was a really nice surprise," she said. "I was 90 per cent sure I'd be choosing CSU, but it definitely helped me decide. "The early offer definitely helped to take some of the stress off exams; I know I was really lucky and not everyone had that privilege. "I'll be studying environmental science as I've always being interested in the environment. "I just hope I can do something that makes a difference." Grace McGarvie, who received 97.65, is also moving into the field of science, aiming for a Bachelor at Melbourne University and following that, a postgraduate degree in chemical engineering. "I was really surprised by my maths advanced mark ... I got a 97," she said. Thirteen AHS students received ATARs above 80 and 12 achieved above 70. There were 93 students who completed their HSC including two Like Skills candidates. Albury High principal Darryl Ward said the entire cohort had all achieved much in 2021. "Congratulations to all - we are very proud of every student's achievement, especially given the disruptions of the last two years," he said. The first cohort to have both their senior years affected by the COVID-19 pandemic have shown great resilience and determination to achieve in their HSC. Murray High School's Jacob Felder, who received a band six in mathematics, said his cohort persevered. "I didn't really struggle with the academic side of things - my teachers were really helpful," he said. "I really enjoy maths, like trigonometry, and focused on my maths - I got a 90. "The thing I probably struggled the most with was we didn't get to celebrate our senior years as much as what other people would have." Billabong High School's Robbie Thomas said having the HSC and ATAR released on the same day - after marking was finished early - was a relief. "I was a little surprised they moved it forward but I was happy about it, because it would have been a bit annoying to have to wait four days (for the ATAR)," he said. Robbie was doing a campus tour at University of Wollongong, where he will study a Bachelor of engineering (scholars), when the results came through. IN OTHER NEWS: "I wasn't too anxious about it but I was definitely happy with a 92.7," he said. Fellow Billabong graduate Alex Toogood achieved 92.55 - six out of 36 students in the cohort were on the distinguished achievers list. "It was way beyond what I was expecting," she said. "I did business studies and a TAFE course in financial services, and I got band sixes for those, so I was really happy. "With COVID, I definitely learned how to be an independent worker."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/f47f69f2-96a4-4339-951c-b234cbf5caa2.jpg/r0_111_5568_3257_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg