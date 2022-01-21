sport, local-sport,

Brock-Burrum president Dave Williams believes we can expect to see the CAW Hume competition start to crank it up a notch. Williams believes the best is yet to come as side's battle to gain form heading into finals. Fifth placed Brock-Burrum take on fourth placed Henty this weekend. "It should be a pretty good tussle," Williams said. "Everyone's just trying to get some form for finals from now and we still haven't had our best team yet. "Realistically any of the top six teams could win it on their day, it's just a matter of who performs come finals time." ALSO IN SPORT: It will mark the second time Brock-Burrum has faced Henty since the Swampies defeated them in last season's final. In other round 10 matches, Culcairn face Walla, The Rock Yerong Creek host Osborne and Rand collide with Holbrook. The Rock Yerong Creek currently sit at the top of the table with six wins.

