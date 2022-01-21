sport, local-sport,

The return of four players to Albury's line-up has strengthened them this season. Tom Duck, Jake Luhrs, Lachie Dowding and Jack Blomeley have helped boost the Tigers in the pool, with the side currently the team to beat. "It's been a really good start to the season," coach Jimmy Scannell said. "It's helped having four starters back, it's really strengthened our team." The Tigers take on reigning premiers Northside this weekend. "They're the defending champions, so they're always a handful," Scannell said. ALSO IN SPORT: On top of their experienced players, the Tigers also have some exciting up-and-comers, including young gun Zac Williams. "We still have good juniors coming through, especially in the B-grade," Scannell said. Pool Pirates meet Sharks in the other men's game, while in the women's, Pirates take on Northside/Wodonga and Tigers face Sharks.

