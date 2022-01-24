news, business, The Personnel Group, Albury Business Connect, Better Place Project, Albury-Wodonga, Mental Health First Aid

Having mental health first aid officers in the workplace should be seen as "a good business decision", according to a Border disability employment service provider. The Personnel Group chief executive Tracey Fraser said 86 per cent of Albury-Wodonga businesses surveyed recently did not include someone trained in mental health first aid. Such a position wasn't commonly known, even though owners understood their general health and safety obligations. "They have the person for cuts and bruises and an awareness but they don't have that person yet who does exactly the same dealing with mental health," she said. "Picking up on triggers, seeing people and thinking, 'OK well, there's something happening here, maybe I should have a conversation with them. "And having the skills to have a conversation with somebody." IN OTHER NEWS: The study late last year collected about 270 surveys and responses as part of the Better Place Project, a joint initiative between The Personnel Group and Albury Business Connect. Although 62 per cent of respondents indicated they sometimes or always had been overwhelmed by their worries, 60 per cent said they felt positive about the future. Ms Fraser said she had been surprised by the improvement in business sentiment from the project's first survey in 2020. "Our local businesses have actually adapted and become more resilient, done what they have to continue to keep their business going," she said. "And that's really positive, that 'roll up your sleeve and help' mentality that regional people have." Albury Business Connect general manager Lisa Hastie said the findings pointed to a genuine need for continued workplace wellbeing support from government. "The key to economic recovery is further support, education, awareness and training in the mental health space," she said. "As a prosperous, thriving community we need to ensure mental health planning and support is entrenched in all workplaces irrespective of their size." The Better Place Project partners plan to conduct a 2022 survey and work together to access funding for mental health first aid training. Ms Fraser said Border employers should be congratulated for continuing to drive their businesses forward. "Because if we've got a healthy business community we have a healthy social community as well," she said.

