ONE of the North East's most famous wines will mark a major milestone on Tuesday. Campbells Wines will celebrate the 50th consecutive vintage of Bobbie Burns Shiraz with the 2019 release. Tuesday's release coincides with the birthday of Scottish national poet Robert (Bobbie) Burns (1759-1796), the namesake of the goldmine adjoining Campbells Wines' first plantings at Rutherglen. Campbells Wines managing director Jane Campbell said Bobbie Burns Shiraz was an iconic Rutherglen wine. "It has remained so consistent over the past 50 vintages," she said. "It's our most well-known wine, which is popular because you can enjoy it now or put it in the cellar for 10 or 12 years. "It's a very accessible wine for people." Fifth-generation Campbells Wines winemaker Julie Campbell said the wine showed the true power of the Rutherglen shiraz fruit with the tannin structure for longevity. "Given the significance of the 50th consecutive vintage, the pressure was on to make a great wine," she said. "Fortunately, the vintage conditions were favourable and delivered fruit with an abundance of flavour and tannin in balance. So, we were careful to simply enhance this fruit quality in the winery." IN OTHER NEWS: Fourth-generation Campbells, Malcolm and Colin, bottled the first Bobbie Burns Shiraz from the 1970 vintage. Campbells Wines will release its Golden Jubilee 2019 Bobbie Burns Shiraz at Harris Farm Markets in Albury on Tuesday. A drummer and piper from The Scots School Albury will perform from 4.30pm to 5.30pm to celebrate the milestone. Bobbie Burns Shiraz will be available for sale online and in selected stores including Harris Farm Markets throughout the Border and North East. Campbells Wines will host its annual Bobbie Burns Dinner at the winery on Saturday, May 7, from 6.30pm. Tickets will go on sale on February 1 at 10am online or by phoning the cellar door. Campbells Wines celebrated its 150th anniversary during 2020.

