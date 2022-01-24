sport, local-sport,

A bumper midweek crowd is expected at Tuesday night's T20 grand final double-header in Wodonga. North Albury and Wodonga clash in the first-grade showpiece at Les Cheesley Oval from 4:45pm, while over the road at Martin Park, Lavington and St Patrick's go head-to-head in the second-grade decider. With four different clubs represented on what should be a perfect night for cricket, with clear skies and warm conditions, CAW chairman Michael Erdeljac can't wait for the action to start. "As everyone knows, I love my T20 cricket and I'm really looking forward to the games," Erdeljac said. "It's fantastic that we can get the games side-by-side so credit goes to Wodonga Cricket Club, Wodonga Football Club and Wodonga City Council to put this on. "I'm hoping a few people get down there on a Tuesday night. "We've got a great spread of talent over the two games and after last Tuesday, when we had finals played in the evening for the first time, it was well-received by the clubs." North Albury, top of the first-grade ladder, won all nine of their T20 games before the provincial competition reverted to 50-over cricket. "We're bloody keen to get out there," Hoppers coach Matt Condon said. "I believe we've played some pretty good T20 cricket this year and we're keen to put a show on against a side that's in red-hot form at the moment. "The boys back themselves, they've done the job all year and there's absolutely no pressure. The guys are good enough, it's just about who holds their nerve for the longest. "Something that's been overlooked is that T20's not just hit and giggle, there is a method to it. "There's a lot of planning that goes into winning these games so cricket has caught up to where T20 needs to be. "The finals provide a good opportunity to get a few people down there. "Between first and second-grade, we've got four different clubs playing which is great for Cricket Albury-Wodonga and a good way to promote the game of cricket." Wodonga go into the game full of confidence having won their last five games. That run includes last Tuesday's extraordinary semi-final against Albury, when captain Tom Johnson led his team to victory with 104 off just 58 balls. "At the start of the year, we didn't set ourselves to play in a T20 final but now we've come this far, we're in it to win it," Dogs coach Paul Wilson said. "If we can post a total of 160, we reckon we've got the bowling group to defend it so that'll be they key: get in and get a score on the board. "We know North Albury will come at it hard if they bat first, they're pretty aggressive, so that's the plan. We feel we're a better defensive side from a bowling perspective than we are a run-chasing side. "We've got a motto that we don't lose at home; it's our castle, and we know the ground and the conditions pretty well. Hopefully that's an advantage. ALSO IN SPORT: "We have been beaten there this year and we swore black and blue that's never going to happen again. "I was a bit of a sceptic early doors, especially when I saw them post 11 T20 games but to Michael and the board's credit, they've probably got it right." Wodonga boast the competition's highest run-scorer in BJ Garvey, while Hoppers bowler Cal Langlands has taken the most wickets this season. "People will be coming to have a look at Tom Johnson and BJ Garvey but North Albury has the big hitters as well," Erdeljac said. "Guys like Ash Borella, Brendan Simmons, Tim Hartshorn, Ben Fulford and Ryan Addison are all entertainers in their own right. "After losing their last couple of games, I think North Albury will want to come out and prove a point." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

