Sophia Kohlhagen will test herself in the Ovens and Murray this season after joining North Albury. The 21-year-old was named Hume Netball's Rising Star last year playing for Rand-Walbundrie-Walla, where she also took out the A-grade best and fairest. Kohlhagen is expected to get a chance playing A-grade under new Hoppers coach Emily Browne and she's excited by the opportunity in front of her. "My sister, Millie, has played at North Albury for the past few seasons and I always went along to watch her but I suppose I thought the O and M wasn't for me," Kohlhagen explained. "I was pretty happy to stay at the Giants but I got asked to head in for trials, went for a bit of a run and they offered me a spot. "I couldn't have asked for a more welcoming club. "They're awesome and I think it's going to be a good season." Kohlhagen knows the Ovens and Murray will be a step up but she's determined to embrace the level. "It's going to be quite a challenge but it's something I'm willing to have a crack and give it a go," she said. "It's that next step from the Hume league and I want to continue to learn so I can come back to the Giants one day and coach some girls again." The sisters haven't played much netball together in recent times and that still isn't about to change. "Millie went in there as a junior, starting in the under-16s so she left the Giants quite a few years ago," Kohlhagen said. ALSO IN SPORT: "She's not playing this season because she had ankle surgery at the end of last year." But there will be a familiar face at training in the form of Alyssa Lieschke, who's also crossed from the Giants to Bunton Park. "It's good that Alyssa's joined in and there are a few girls I know, which makes it a little bit easier going into a new club," Kohlhagen said. "Em did say I will possibly have a spot in the A-grade with Nat Heagney but we'll see how it goes. "I think Em will be really good. "She's great at trainings and I think she's got a lot to offer to the whole, especially the young girls."

