North East athlete Greta Small will contest her third Winter Olympics at Beijing next month. The 26-year-old, who first skied as a two-year-old at Mount Buffalo, is Australia's top female Alpine skier. Small was the second youngest competitor in the field at the 2014 Sochi Games and also contested the Pyeongchang Games four years later. IN OTHER NEWS: "It means everything to her, all that hard work and now she's achieved her goals to go to three Games and that's after five knee surgeries," Albury-based mum Diane Small revealed. Meanwhile, fellow North East product Britt Cox has made her fourth Games in mogul skiing.

