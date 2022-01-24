Group on the run after stolen car hits vehicle in North Albury

news, court-and-crime,

A group of men have been seen fleeing the scene of a two-car crash, with police now working to find them. A stolen silver Daewoo sedan crashed into a white Lexus at the intersection of Logan Road and Sylvania Avenue on Sunday afternoon. The vehicles collided in North Albury about 7pm, which caused the stolen car to crash into a brick fence. A police spokeswoman said those in the car ran off. "Several unknown males were seen fleeing from the Daewoo following the collision," she said. "The 50-year-old female driver of the Lexus suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics. "Initial inquiries have led police to believe the Daewoo was stolen from an address in Wodonga shortly before the incident." The impact caused extensive damage to both vehicles. Bricks were also scattered after being hit by the stolen car. Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/48e4a814-1446-4c61-bbaa-772063b19c10.JPG/r0_111_1440_925_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg