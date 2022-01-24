Man punched keys into former partner during dispute, court told

news, court-and-crime,

A man accused of punching his former partner while holding a set of keys between his knuckles has been refused bail. Bethanga man Brendan Thomas, 29, was arrested by Albury officers on Sunday following an alleged incident in North Albury on Thursday morning. It's alleged he attended the woman's Gulpha Street home with a friend and a heated argument ensued between the pair. Albury magistrate Sally McLaughlin said police allege he injured the woman by punching her while holding keys in his hand. Albury Local Court on Monday heard the woman had initially told police she'd caused the injury to herself, which led to the matter being dealt with as a mental health issue. But she later told police Thomas was responsible for the attack. IN OTHER NEWS: He was arrested at the Albury Police Station while checking in on bail on Sunday afternoon. The nightshift boilermaker applied for release on Monday, with concerns he would lose his job if he remained in custody and needed care for his two children. Lawyer Dane Keenes said his client "keeps falling back into the relationship" but said the relationship was now over. The court heard Thomas was prevented from going to the home or near the alleged victim. Police opposed his release. "His history doesn't do him any favours your honour," Sergeant Andrew Pike said. Thomas pleaded guilty to two charges, but not guilty to two other charges including assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He repeatedly shook his head after Ms McLaughlin refused his application for release. The 29-year-old will return to court on March 4. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

