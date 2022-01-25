Wheelchair not properly strapped, suitable for taxi, before Albury death

news, court-and-crime,

A taxi driver has been fined after failing to secure a wheelchair user who died during her journey. Steven Wicks picked up Joann Pettiford from the Mantra Hotel on Smollett Street in Albury about 10.46am on July 21, 2019. He strapped down her wheelchair and another woman also got onboard. They headed east from the hotel and stopped at the intersection of Young Street, with CCTV from the taxi showing slight wheelchair movement during the 600-metre journey. A light turned green at 10.49am and Ms Pettiford and the chair fell backwards as Wicks accelerated. She fell to the floor, still restrained. An off-duty naval paramedic approached and saw she was coughing up blood, but was conscious and talking. IN OTHER NEWS: An ambulance was called but she passed out and the naval paramedic performed CPR. Ms Pettiford was pronounced deceased at 11.28am. Checks showed only one of the rear brakes was on, and investigators believe one strap was placed on a wheel which allowed the chair to rotate. Albury Local Court on Monday heard the wheelchair was oversized and not suitable for transport in the vehicle. Magistrate Sally McLaughlin stressed that Wicks wasn't responsible for the death, and was instead being dealt with over the safety breaches, including failing to properly strap the wheelchair. Ms Pettiford's death was determined to be heart related, with no injuries detected from the fall. Wicks was first licensed in 1974 and had an almost unblemished driving record. He was convicted and fined $1600 and ordered to pay costs of $3000.

