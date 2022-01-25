sport, local-sport,

Swimmers from both sides of the border were in Mildura on the weekend competing at the Victorian Country Championships. Albury, Wodonga, Wangaratta and Yarrawonga-Mulwala were all represented at the carnival, where Geelong Swimming Club was crowned overall champion. It was a third appearance at the championships for 15-year-old Lucy Elderfield from Wodonga Amateur Swimming Club, with her team-mates Abbey Freeman, 16, and James Tinkler, 13, also taking to the water across three days of competition. ALSO IN SPORT: "It was a big celebration for all of the Victorian country swimmers to get to Mildura," club president Tamara Elderfield said. "The last two years have been particularly challenging for all of our Victorian swimming family but especially in border towns where the temptation was great for Victoria-based swimmers to find a club north of the border to keep swimming. "The weekend celebrated the determination, perseverance and excellence of our Victorian swimmers, families, officials and communities who have made the best of the challenges over the past few years and continue to show that resilience pays off."

