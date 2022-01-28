coronavirus,

Concession card holders eligible for free rapid antigen tests have flocked to Border pharmacies that are unable to secure supply. The federal government has announced card holders would be able to access up to 10 RATs over three months. Members of the public assumed businesses like Albury City Pharmacy had received a physical supply of kits. However, pharmacist owner Amy Pollock said it was the mechanism for pharmacies claiming the RAT kit costs that came into effect. "There was this suggestion that on the 24th of January, you'd be able to get them from your pharmacy, but no, the initial problem remains (of lack of supply)," she said. "We need to source tests and then make a claim back to the government, in the same way that we do with prescriptions. "I don't think that's been made clear to the public. "Non-concessional patients still require them and testing is the right thing to do. "With the reported falling of case numbers, I don't think it's a true reflection ... I think it is that people just can't test." Ms Pollock said there was still "enormous demand" for RATs. "You can get up to 300 phone calls a day asking about rapid antigens and I know that we would be the same as as every pharmacy out there," she said. "That's a burden on your staff - we basically had someone who was just full time answering the phone. "We're recommending people go for PCRs, which means you're in quarantine - and the testing times are dropping, which is wonderful - but obviously, it's not as convenient as being able to do a rapid antigen test. "There isn't a supply that we can dip into ... we've had them on back-order at our all of our usual wholesalers. "It's like looking for a unicorn at the moment." Another Albury pharmacy has been unable to secure RATs for three weeks. Professional Pharmacists Australia released a statement yesterday, urging the government to supply RATs and PPE, citing difficulties supplying gear like P2/N95 respirators and eye protection. President Geoff March said the announcement had not coincided with logistical support. "The federal government's announcement relied on pharmacies sourcing the RAT tests themselves, but a recent survey found that over 93 per cent of pharmacists have reported major difficulties accessing any supplies at all," he said. People who are symptomatic or close contacts can access RATs through Albury Wodonga Health's Lakeside clinic and PCRs remain free and accessible at their Smythe Street clinic.

