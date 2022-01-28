sport, australian-rules-football,

Wodonga Raiders' coach Marc Almond collapsed, was struggling to breathe and taken to hospital last Sunday as he continues to battle the effects of COVID. Almond has had two positive results since returning from a holiday at Port Douglas a month ago. "I was feeling OK on Friday and Saturday, other than being a bit blocked up in the sinuses and coughing a bit, but I woke up on Sunday and as soon as my feet hit the floor, I just felt like I was going to vomit and I fell back on the bed," he explained. "The room and my head were spinning, it was the worst case of dizziness I could ever imagine. "I got up about lunchtime and was no better, so I got somebody to take me to hospital." Almond, who is double vaccinated, returned a negative test at hospital. He's spent much of the past month stuck at home in isolation. "It's been pretty much Groundhog Day," he confirmed. "At its worst, I've been struggling to breathe, it's a bad flu times 10. "I've had bad sweats, a razor blade throat, like razor blade, I lost my smell and taste, every part of my body was aching." Almond admits he's been shocked by COVID's severity. "When I got it I just assumed, like everyone else, I was getting Omicron, so I thought I was going to be sick for a few days and then I'll bounce back, a fair few people at the footy club have had it and I'd heard a lot of stories like that," he offered. "But the more research I've done and more doctors I've spoken to, they're saying 80 per cent are getting Omicron and 20 per cent are still getting Delta, which is what they suspect I had." While Almond has improved since Sunday's scare, he's nowhere near his old self. IN OTHER NEWS: "I'm not great, I'm still getting bad dizzy spells, they're doing more tests and blood tests," he revealed. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: 'I didn't think it would be like this."

