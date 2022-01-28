Two cars roll in separate crashes in Wodonga region

news, court-and-crime,

Two drivers have escaped serious injuries in separate rollovers in the Wodonga region. An 18-year-old woman rolled her Toyota Corolla on Osbornes Flat Road, near Meehan Lane at Osbornes Flat, about 5.50pm on Thursday. The car left the road and rolled three times, leading to the woman being hospitalised. Two people were also in a rollover on the Kiewa Valley Highway at Bandiana two hours earlier, with their vehicle landing near Middle Creek. Both were taken to hospital for monitoring. Acting Senior Sergeant Sarrah O'Keefe said the crashes followed a two-day operation in which eight drug or drink drivers were caught in the Wodonga and Wangaratta regions. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's concerning that eight people were caught driving under the influence," she said. "That's eight people who are putting their lives and other road users' lives at risk." Police detected 138 offences during the operation on Tuesday and Wednesday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rv6MQWjvnMEraft8Jq2Ac3/e051c078-9721-4cc1-8a0c-9209a88f1ea4.jpg/r373_515_5316_3308_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg