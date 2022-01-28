news, court-and-crime,

Police have praised the actions of a good Samaritan who came to the aid of a woman in her sixties as she was robbed at Lavington. The victim of Thursday's incident withdrew three $50 notes from the Hume Bank ATM on Griffith Road about 10.45am. Police allege Katie Young, 39, grabbed the cash from the woman, leading to a struggle, and a bystander "charged in" to assist. Young allegedly fled with the money and was arrested at her Prune Street home about 12.20pm. The money wasn't recovered. She was charged with aggravated robbery and inflicting actual bodily harm and was held overnight before being bailed by Albury magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Friday. She will return to court on April 5. IN OTHER NEWS: Detective Chief Inspector Mick Stoltenberg said police would rather people avoid intervening in such situations to avoid getting hurt, but thanked the woman who assisted. "She just charged in, didn't think about herself and just wanted to look after her fellow human being," he said. "I take my hat off to her and personally, I can't thank her enough. "She may well have prevented our victim being more seriously injured." The victim received a small cut to her finger but was otherwise unharmed. Police allege Young was unarmed. Detective Chief Inspector Stoltenberg said such incidents were rare. "We don't want people living in fear and looking over their shoulders all the time," he said. "We're talking about a very small percentage of society that would stoop as low as this female did. "But it's always good to be aware of what's going on around you." Detective Chief Inspector Stoltenberg said police had surrounded the scene of the robbery after it occurred. Officers had been inundated with calls about the incident and checked CCTV footage and spoke to witnesses to identify the suspect. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

