Finks bikies arrive on Border under close watch of police

news, court-and-crime,

Police are keeping a close watch on Finks bikies following their arrival on the Border on Friday. The gang, which is taking part in a run, converged on Wodonga. Members left Melbourne and other areas on Friday morning and are expected to return on Saturday. Ahead of the visit, police spokesman Natalie Webster said officers were monitoring the group. "Victoria Police is aware members of the Finks Outlaw Motorcycle Gang will be taking part in a run between Cranbourne and Wodonga on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 January," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "The run is expected to commence in Cranbourne and travel to Wodonga before returning the following day to Cranbourne, potentially via Mornington. "Echo Taskforce detectives, along with a number of specialist and local police from Eastern and Southern Regions will be in the relevant areas over the weekend. "They will closely monitor the run and take swift action in the event any OMCG members involved in the event commit criminal, road safety or public order offences. "Victoria Police will continue to work with other law enforcement agencies as part of a national approach to OMCG enforcement." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/3f6a910b-9fd4-4c53-89ee-2834f12b9a32.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg