Car lover, speed racer and "everyday hero" Bruce Jackson has been remembered with a memorial rod run by the group he co-founded in 1972. 'Jacko' died on August 24 and his life could not be celebrated by his friends, family and the Albury Street Rodders due to COVID-19. Graeme Mudford was among the Rodders founding members gathering at BBB Albury for a drive up to the Hume Weir on Saturday. "When I met Jacko, he was racing stock cars ... a few of us decided to start a club up," he said. "We helped organise the Narrandera rod run in the '70s. "He worked seven days a week and used to do a lot of things for other people. "A truck would break down, they'd tell them to go see Jacko, and he'd fix it. "But he never got paid." Whether it was at his mechanic shop on Wagga Road or travelling to New Zealand to pick up cars, Mr Jackson gave his all. He was well-known for fitting a Hillman Imp sedan with a V8 engine and competed for over 15 years in dirt track racing as a member of Victorian Speedway Club. The Wahgunyah Speedway, which continues to be the oldest operating speedway in Australia, was also frequented by 'Jacko' who took to the dirt with a Ford Prefect panel van. Mr Jackson had permission from Albury Council to build a race track on land at Belmont Farm, Urana Road, directly opposite Lavington Hall. His daughter, Narelle, has fond memories of the early Rodders days. "Colin Manglesdorf - or Mango as we know him - said if you had a car, you just came along," she said. "It wasn't about what you had under the bonnet, it was about who you were. "We're all family, in a sense. "We as families have been privileged in growing up in Albury-Wodonga." Mr Jackson had been living in Sydney with his wife of 36 years Cecilia, who was glad to join the Albury gathering. "We met after his Street Rodders times, but I know the group meant a lot to him," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "He loved to repair cars and have a project ... he didn't keep them for himself. "He loved to help people. "That's why on his headstone, we put everyday hero." Mr Jackson's race jacket was handed over to his grandson, who will be the third generation to come into the club.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/177e2589-7811-4706-a945-191f0ce6e2d8.jpg/r0_98_5568_3244_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg